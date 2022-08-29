The Yoked Parish of Becket will hold a chicken barbecue from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Congregational Church on YMCA Road. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 4.
The menu includes half of a chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob, and blueberry crisp. The cost is $18 for adults and $9 for kids under 12. Proceeds will be used for building repairs.
Patrons can eat inside or at picnic tables on church grounds or take meals to-go. Drinks will be provided for those eating on-site.
Reservations: 413-623-8300 or 413-623-6455.