First Congregational Church is hosting a Save the Bell Day and pie sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Guild Hall on YMCA Road. Proceeds will help build a new belfry for the church's Paul Revere bell.
Homemade apple, blueberry and pumpkin pies will be available for $14. The organic berries and apples have been donated by Mountain Pasture Farm in Becket.
The event also includes a tag sale, book sale, bell history information sheet, and a self-guided cemetery walk. Visitors can also purchase a slice of pie and a hot drink.
The church is accepting tag sale items; no electronics. Call 413-623-8300 or 413-623-6455 to reserve a pie or two for the holidays or to donate items for the tag sale.