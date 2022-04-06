Al Blake, of Becket, is the recipient of the 2022 Alan Silverstein and Laura Dubester Award for Community Environmental Leadership from the Center for EcoTechnology.
Dubester and CET board member Nancy Nylen presented Blake with his award Wednesday during the Berkshire NAACP meeting held via Zoom.
The award is named after Silverstein and Dubester, who served as co-directors of CET for decades until they retired in 2010. Dubester joined CET in 1977 and Silverstein in 1978. They became co-directors of the organization in 1988. Silverstein passed away in 2014.
Blake started the NAACP Berkshire Branch Climate/Environmental Justice Committee and he helped start the 350Mass Berkshires chapter which continued for eight years. The chapter was part of the 350 Massachusetts for a Better Future Project, a member-led network of climate activists. He is also a member of the 350Mass Statewide Legislative Team.
Blake also founded and chaired the Becket Energy Committee and facilitated a local annual Energy Forum as well as meetings and forums with Berkshire legislators to advance climate awareness and legislation.