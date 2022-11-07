Becket: Holiday pie sale to benefit church bell

First Congregational Church will hold a holiday pie and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Guild Hall on YMCA Road. Funds raised will benefit the "Save the Bell" restoration project.
Apple, organic blueberry, organic strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, and pumpkin pies will be available for $14. Pie reservations are encouraged by calling 413-623-8300 or 413-623-6455.
Apples are from Jaeschke’s Orchards in Adams and the organic blueberries have been donated by Mountain Pastures Farm in Becket. The craft fair features local artisans and “Becket” sweatshirts.