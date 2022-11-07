<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Becket: Holiday pie sale to benefit church bell

First Congregational Church will hold a holiday pie and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Guild Hall on YMCA Road. Funds raised will benefit the "Save the Bell" restoration project.

Apple, organic blueberry, organic strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, and pumpkin pies will be available for $14. Pie reservations are encouraged by calling 413-623-8300 or 413-623-6455.

Apples are from Jaeschke’s Orchards in Adams and the organic blueberries have been donated by Mountain Pastures Farm in Becket. The craft fair features local artisans and “Becket” sweatshirts. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

