The Becket Cultural Council has awarded 13 grants totaling $5,000 for 2022. The grant awards support community-oriented arts, humanities and science projects in and for the Becket community.
Grants were awarded to the following projects: Greenagers Inc., summer program to create environmental stewards; Friends of Washington Music in the Park, free concerts by local artists; Becket Washington Elementary School, student art show and a free family carnival; and IS183 Inc., ArtCentric afterschool art program.
Also, Becket Athenaeum, storytelling sessions and passes to cultural organizations; Becket Arts Center, performances by local musicians and a summer art camp; Music in Common, Black Legacy Project concert and film; Stockbridge Sinfonia, 50th anniversary concerts; Hilltown Families, “Hilltown Families Suggest” weekly column; and Berkshire Music School, All That Jazz assembly and afterschool classes.
Applications will be accepted in the fall. Further information is available at mass-culture.org or by emailing becketculturalcouncil@townofbecket.org.