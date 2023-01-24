Becket: Cultural Council awards grants

State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli and Cathy Terwedow, chair of the Becket Cultural Council, have announced 17 grant awards totaling $6,633 for arts, humanities and science projects for the town of Becket for the 2023 calendar year.
This year’s grants include Becket Arts Center for its Music Brings Communities Together and Community Arts Workshop; Becket Athenaeum for its Museum Passes program and community performances; Becket Beat for student journalists’ training; and Becket Washington School for a field trip to Hancock Shaker Village for kindergarten through grade 2 and an in-school performance by Berkshire Theatre Group.
Also, Berkshire Music School for Drum to the Beat; Music in the (Washington-Becket) Park; IS183 Artcentric afterschool program; “On the Road” with Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival; Cops and Rodders family day; Creative Movement and Body Language by Laurel Picard Lenski; Windsor Jazz Blues Workshop; Stockbridge Sinfonia Community Concerts; Lara Tupper “Start Your Memoir”; and WAM Theatre community engagement program.
The Becket Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 towns in the Commonwealth. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.
Decisions about which activities to support are made at the community level by a board of municipally-appointed volunteers.
Becket Cultural Council will seek applications for 2024 grants in the fall. For more information, email becketculturalcouncil@townofbecket.org.