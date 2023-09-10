Becket: Cultural Council seeks grant proposals

The Becket Cultural Council provides grants to community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs that benefit the Becket community. Grant applications for the 2024 cycle will be accepted through Oct. 17.
Priority is given to organizations, projects, events, and programs that support the local community, emphasize cultural diversity, and offer experiences for local residents to enjoy with dates, times and local sponsorship already established.
Visit tinyurl.com/2p887saw for the online application process or email Cathy Terwedow at cterwedo@gmail.com for more information.