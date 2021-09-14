The Becket Cultural Council has set an Oct. 15 deadline for organizations, schools and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. The Council will distribute about $5,000 in grants this year.
Grants are given to projects and programs that support community-oriented arts, humanities and science projects in and for the Becket community. The Council will also entertain funding proposals from schools and youth groups through field trip applications and a ticket subsidy program for school-aged children.
Applications are available at the Becket Town Hall, the Becket Athenaeum or mass-culture.org.
All applications should be typed and signed by the applicant and postmarked or delivered to the Becket Town Hall, 557 Main St., by the Oct. 15 deadline.
For local guidelines and information on the Becket Cultural Council, contact Cathy Terwedow at 774-249-8836 or cterwedo@gmail.com.