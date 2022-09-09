The Becket Cultural Council announces its Oct. 17 deadline for grant applications for projects taking place in 2023.
The Council provides grants to community-oriented arts, humanities and educational science programs that benefit the Becket community.
This year, the Becket Cultural Council will distribute $5,500 in grants, the most the council has ever allocated. Apply online at tinyurl.com/3z83n58r.
For more information about the grant program, go to tinyurl.com/2p887saw or attend the online information session on Tuesday, Sept 13.
Mass Cultural Council has also announced two one-time pandemic recovery grants for cultural organizations and individuals, including gig workers who have experienced financial and programmatic set backs due to the COVID pandemic. Visit tinyurl.com/4h3je6r2 for more information. The deadline for organizations applying is Sept. 28; for individuals it is Nov. 1.
For information, email becketculturalcouncil@townofbecket.org or visit townofbecket.org/becket-cultural-council. Grant awards will be announced in January 2023.