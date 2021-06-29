Registered Democrats will hold a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Town Hall to elect two delegates and one alternate to attend the Massachusetts Democratic State Convention on Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The convention will follow all federal, state and local health guidelines, and will include an option to participate virtually.
The caucus is open to all registered Democrats in Becket. Preregistered Democrats who turned 16 by June 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or an alternate.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus.
Those interested in attending should contact Tommie Hutto-Blake at 551-208-0215.