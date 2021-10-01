First Congregational Church will be serving a takeout turkey dinner on Saturday, Oct. 9, to benefit its "Save the Bell" effort. Dinners can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Guild Hall on YMCA Road.
The menu includes turkey, homemade stuffing, potatoes, butternut squash, green beans, cranberry sauce, and homemade apple crisp. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Reservation deadline is Thursday, Oct. 7. Call 413-623-8300 and specify a preference for white meat, dark meat, or both.