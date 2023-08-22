Becket: Energy Committee sets information session

The Becket Energy Committee is sponsoring an energy savings information session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Community Room at the Town Hall, and via Zoom. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided.
Participants will learn about recent renewable energy programs, legislation and other topics relevant to energy consumers.
A Zoom option is available at townofbecket.org or tinyurl.com/yfkbmcm5
RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 24, for both the in-person and Zoom presentation by contacting Beverly Gilbert at adminasst@townofbecket.org or 413-623-8934, ext. 100.