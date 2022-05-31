The Becket Arts Center will celebrate the opening of its summer season from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
The first juried show of 2022, "Celebrating Color," will be on display in the second-floor gallery, where an artist reception will start at 2 p.m. Participating artists include Cindy Chandler-Guy, Karen Bognar Khan and Ivor Parry. The exhibition will also include works by ceramicist Ingrid Raab and photographer Glenn Yarnell.
At the same time, "Funny Food Art," a solo show by photographer Bill Wurtzel, will open in the main-floor gallery. The artist reception begins at noon. Wurtzel is also a professional jazz musician and will be playing guitar starting at 1 p.m.
The BAC's opening will also feature the launch of its 2022 silent auction. Bidding for over 25 items, ranging from theater and museum passes to gift certificates, will continue until June 25, when the winners will be announced.
For more information, visit becketartscenter.org.