Becket: Church holding winter bazaar

A Winter Wonderland Bazaar will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Becket Federated Church, 3381 Main St.

Bazaar highlights include raffles, kissing balls, love wreaths, lunch, and baked goods.

