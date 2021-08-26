The Becket Arts Center will present an evening with Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at the center, 7 Brooker Hill Road, as part of its Explorations lecture series.
Hinds is serving his third term on Beacon Hill. He will talk about the challenges and opportunities of representing the largest geographical area in the Massachusetts legislature.
Explorations series events are free for BAC members and $5 for non-members. For more information, visit becketartscenter.org.