Author Kevin O’Hara will speak about his new book, "Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Becket Arts Center, 7 Brooker Hill Road.
A storyteller in the Irish tradition, O’Hara will recount his experiences as a psychiatric nurse at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
O’Hara was writer-in-residence at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead in 2020 and is a frequent contributor to the Berkshire Eagle. His other books include "A Lucky Irish Lad" and "Last of the Donkey Pilgrims."
This free event is part of the BAC’s Exploration lecture series. Information: becketartscenter.org.