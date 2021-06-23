The Becket Athenaeum's summer reading program is underway through Aug. 25. Prizes will be awarded for meeting individualized reading goals. For full information, visit becketathenaeum.org/summer-reading.

Community drumming with Otha Day is offered at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26; 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. To register, visit bit.ly/BA-drumming.

The Cookbook Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, outdoors under tents. Participants will prepare a dish from "In Pursuit of Flavor" by Edna Lewis to share at the meeting. Email info@BWLibrary.org to request a copy of the cookbook and notify the library of your recipe selection.

The Book Club will discuss "The Night Swim" by Megan Goldin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Email info@BWLibrary.org for details regarding the Zoom meeting or an off-site outdoor meeting.

Other activities include storytelling, a book sale, composting workshop, and more. For more information, visit becketathenaeum.org/events.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.