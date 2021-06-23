The Becket Athenaeum's summer reading program is underway through Aug. 25. Prizes will be awarded for meeting individualized reading goals. For full information, visit becketathenaeum.org/summer-reading.
Community drumming with Otha Day is offered at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26; 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. To register, visit bit.ly/BA-drumming.
The Cookbook Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, outdoors under tents. Participants will prepare a dish from "In Pursuit of Flavor" by Edna Lewis to share at the meeting. Email info@BWLibrary.org to request a copy of the cookbook and notify the library of your recipe selection.
The Book Club will discuss "The Night Swim" by Megan Goldin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Email info@BWLibrary.org for details regarding the Zoom meeting or an off-site outdoor meeting.
Other activities include storytelling, a book sale, composting workshop, and more. For more information, visit becketathenaeum.org/events.