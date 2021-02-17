The annual town caucus will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Town Hall. The purpose of the caucus is to cast ballots for the nomination of candidates for offices to be filled at the May 15 annual town election.
The following offices will appear on the election ballot: Board of Selectmen, one three-year term; Board of Health, one three-year term; Cemetery Commissioner, one three-year term; Finance Committee, two three-year terms; Planning Board, one five-year term; Constables, two three-year terms.
Any candidate requesting that his/her name appear on the caucus ballot must file a caucus nomination paper with the town clerk by 5 p.m. March 16. No signatures are required.
Candidates choosing to forgo the caucus must obtain nomination papers from the town clerk's office by 5 p.m. March 24. At least 20 signatures of registered Becket voters are required. Nomination papers must be submitted to the Registrars of Voters for certification by 5 p.m. April 9.
All candidates must be registered voters in Becket. Voter registration forms are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Town Hall.
The annual town meeting is scheduled for May 8. The dates for the caucus, town meeting and town election are subject to change due to COVID.
Information: Town Clerk George Roberts at 413-623-8934, ext. 111.