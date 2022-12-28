Becket: Post Office celebrating ZIP code date match

The town of Becket will experience the rare event of their local ZIP code aligning with the current date on Monday, Jan. 2. Local residents will have cause to celebrate 01/2/23 as their ZIP code, 01223, lines up with the date in this once in a century event.
The team at the Becket Post Office will be celebrating and will be eager to greet patrons. Whether stopping by to ship holiday gift returns or stock up on Forever postage stamps before the January price increase, come by the Becket Post Office on Monday and be a part of the celebration.