Registration is open for the Becket Parks and Recreation Summer Camp Program running from July 5 until Aug. 18, at the Becket Center Town Park pavilion.
This free program for Becket and Washington children ages 6-12 offers games, sports and crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To register, call the town secretary at 413-623-8934. Direct questions to Rita at 413-623-5146.
Becket Beach will be open to Becket and Washington residents for swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and sailing. A $5 beach sticker can be purchased at the Town Hall. Swimming lessons for all ages will be offered from July 6 to Aug. 18. To register, call the town secretary.
Buckley Dunton Lake off Yokum Road also allows boating but no swimming.
Becket Center Park and North Becket Park offer ballfields and other activities and a tennis/pickleball court for all ages is available on Prentice Place Street across from the Becket Athenaeum.
Hiking trails are available at Becket Quarry and the Appalachian Trail and the Becket Arts Center sponsors activities for children and offers free museum passes.
Those interested in local history can visit The Mullen House from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays to view the Becket Quarry Museum and a display of Becket baskets. Artifacts representing Becket history are on display at the Town Hall.