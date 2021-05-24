First Congregational Church is accepting reservations for a takeout Memorial Day weekend summer salads dinner. Pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Guild Hall on YMCA Road.
The menu includes turkey salad with cranberries, potato salad with egg, four-bean salad, and homemade pineapple upside-down cake.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids under 12. Proceeds will be used to repair the belfry and floor timbers damaged by powderpost beetles.
Reservations are required by calling 413-623-8300; leave a message with the number of meals.