The Massachusetts-based collaborative band, The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, will perform at the Becket Arts Center’s annual gala on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Papa Bob’s restaurant, 71 Chester Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The band of five singer-songwriters specializes in Americana, rock-and-roots country music, and has performed at Mass MoCA, among other venues in the Berkshires and beyond.
In addition to the performance, the fundraising gala will include dinner, dancing and a raffle. Tickets are $30 per person for Becket Arts Center members and $35 for non-members.
For tickets and more information, visit becketartscenter.org.