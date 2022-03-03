The annual town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Becket Washington School and the annual town election will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Town Hall.
The following offices will appear on the election ballot: Board of Selectmen, one three-year term; Board of Health, one three-year term; Cemetery Commissioner, one three-year term; Finance Committee, two three-year terms; Planning Board, one five-year term.
The annual town caucus will be held from noon to 7 p.m. April 6. Candidates requesting that his/her name appear on the caucus ballot must file a caucus nomination paper with the town clerk by 5 p.m. March 21. No signatures are required and the two persons receiving the highest number of votes cast at the caucus shall be declared nominated for such office and their names will appear on the annual town election ballot.
Candidates choosing to forego the caucus must obtain nomination papers from the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. March 30. At least 20 signatures of registered Becket voters are required. Nomination papers must be submitted the Registrars of Voters for certification by 5 p.m. April 1.
All candidates must be registered voters in the town of Becket. Voter registration forms are available at Town Hall.
For more information, contact the town clerk at 413-623-8934, ext. 111.