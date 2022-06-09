A ceremony dedicating North Becket Village Park will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The park is located on Maple Street across from Becket Washington School.
The park includes a pathway for walkers and runners, an all-ages fitness equipment area, soccer nets, a small baseball field, and a new pavilion.
Stones from the old Parsonage that once stood on the site have been used to build sitting benches along the brook.
Speakers will include representatives from the Select Board, Historical Commission and Parks and Recreation Committee. Students carrying flags in celebration of Flag Day will march to the park from the school.