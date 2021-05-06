The Becket Athenaeum is registering participants for free virtual workshops.  

"Tarot: Using Your Intuition, Imagination, & Sense of Play" will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, May 15 and 22, via Zoom.

Participants will need a 78-card tarot deck (not an oracle deck) and journal, sketchbook or notebook. Seasoned tarot practitioners and tarot newcomers are welcome. Preregistration is required at bit.ly/BA-tarot.

The Otis Library and Becket Athenaeum are co-sponsoring "Spring Cleaning: Organizing Your Home with Glenn Davison" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, via Zoom.

This class includes a list of resources to help participants continue organizing after the class is done. Preregistration is required at bit.ly/BA-spring-cleaning.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.