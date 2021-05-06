The Becket Athenaeum is registering participants for free virtual workshops.
"Tarot: Using Your Intuition, Imagination, & Sense of Play" will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, May 15 and 22, via Zoom.
Participants will need a 78-card tarot deck (not an oracle deck) and journal, sketchbook or notebook. Seasoned tarot practitioners and tarot newcomers are welcome. Preregistration is required at bit.ly/BA-tarot.
The Otis Library and Becket Athenaeum are co-sponsoring "Spring Cleaning: Organizing Your Home with Glenn Davison" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, via Zoom.
This class includes a list of resources to help participants continue organizing after the class is done. Preregistration is required at bit.ly/BA-spring-cleaning.