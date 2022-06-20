Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the camp, 591 Hamilton Road.
The clinic is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required. Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals can preregister online at tinyurl.com/yckdpswm.
Everyone getting a first dose, second dose or a booster will receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last. The first 25 YMCA day camp families to get vaccinated will receive a $50 camp tuition discount.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.