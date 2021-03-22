The Becket Athenaeum will present "Exploring Wild Edibles on a Virtual Housatonic River Walk, Part Two," at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, on Zoom.
Learn about edible wild plants from Russ Cohen in part two of his videos recorded in May 2020 along the River Walk in Great Barrington. Meredyth Babcock, Wild & Scenic Westfield River outreach coordinator, will facilitate discussion and answer questions.
Automated closed captioning will be available. Preregistration is required at bit.ly/BA-housatonic-part2. This event will be recorded and posted on the Becket Athenaeum's YouTube page.