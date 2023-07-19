<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Mountain Meadow butterfly walk

Bee Friendly Williamstown is hosting a butterfly walk at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23, at Mountain Meadow. Meet at Mountain Meadow parking lot on Mason Street.

Leslie Reed-Evans and Pamela Weatherbee will lead a relaxed, informal walk through the meadows to spot and identify butterfly species and the plants that host them. Some pairs of binoculars will be provided or bring your own.

This walk is kid-friendly. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, and bug spray. Some of the walk is uphill and uneven and may not be accommodating for those with mobility challenges. Rain will cancel the walk.

Information: beefriendlywilliamstown.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

