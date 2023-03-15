Sheffield: Beekeepers Theater event at Dewey Hall

Beekeepers Theater will host a special presentation of “What I Know Now,” a new work-in-development by writer/performer Julia Motyka, at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.
This one-person play explores issues of faith, relationships and family through the perspective of a woman facing one of life’s biggest questions.
Tickets will be available at the door for $15. The program will be followed by a social gathering for attendees and the community with wine, beer and Beekeepers merchandise available for purchase.
Beekeepers Theater supports the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Card to Culture program, offering free admission to all WIC, EBT and ConnectorCare cardholders. All Beekeepers presentations have captions streamed live to audience members' personal devices.
For more information, visit BeekeepersTheater.com.