Sheffield: Beekeepers Theater hosting reading

Beekeepers Theater will present "Living Letters: Ms. Magazine," a special event with cocktails at 6 p.m. and a reading at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St.
In 1987 Ms. Magazine writer/editor Mary Thom compiled and published a collection of letters to the editor that the publication received since its founding in 1972. Now, more than 35 years later, Beekeepers welcomes the community to hear selections read aloud and consider how far we have, or have not, come.
Those who wish are invited to take turns reading alongside the group of performers. Women, men and people outside of the gender binary are all encouraged to add their voice to the proceedings.
The evening will be hosted by activist/musician Alyson Palmer, a member of the award-winning indie rock trio, BETTY.
Tickets at the door cost $20, $15 for seniors, and through the support of Gloria Steinem and the Ms. Foundation for Women, each attendee will receive a free one-year subscription to Ms. Magazine.
Beverages, cocktails, pizza, and Beekeepers merchandise will be available for purchase. All Beekeepers presentations have captions streamed live to audience members’ personal devices.