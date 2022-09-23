The September meeting of the Berkshire Backyard Beekeepers Club will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Fisher Science building auditorium at Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road. The is no Zoom option this month.

The topics for discussion will be a follow-up to last month’s meeting: new peculiarities about bees; varroa mites; honey bee robbing behavior; preparing for winter.

All questions and concerns of want-to-be beekeepers and new beekeepers will be entertained. Sign-in and COVID protocols will be addressed at the event.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.