Pittsfield: 'Before Brooklyn' virtual author talk

The Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum will host author Ted Reinstein speaking on his book, "Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball's Color Barrier," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, via Zoom.

Reinstein's book tells the story of the little-known heroes who fought segregation in baseball, from communist newspaper reporters, to Pullman car porters who saw to it that black newspapers espousing integration in professional sports reached the homes of blacks throughout the country.

Reinstein has been a reporter for "Chronicle," WCVB-TV/Boston's award-winning nightly news magazine, since 1997.

To register for the Zoom link, visit pittsfieldlibrary.org/visit/calendar-events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

