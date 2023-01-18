Pittsfield: 'Before Brooklyn' virtual author talk

The Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum will host author Ted Reinstein speaking on his book, "Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball's Color Barrier," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, via Zoom.
Reinstein's book tells the story of the little-known heroes who fought segregation in baseball, from communist newspaper reporters, to Pullman car porters who saw to it that black newspapers espousing integration in professional sports reached the homes of blacks throughout the country.
Reinstein has been a reporter for "Chronicle," WCVB-TV/Boston's award-winning nightly news magazine, since 1997.
To register for the Zoom link, visit pittsfieldlibrary.org/visit/calendar-events.