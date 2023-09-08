<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Beginner music class for Spanish-speaking students

The Berkshire Music School and Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds Inc. have collaborated to offer Música y Movimiento, a beginner music class for Spanish-speaking students, at Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds Inc.’s location on 119 Fenn St. Non-Spanish speakers are also welcome.

Taught by BMS faculty member Daniel Pena-Ariel, Música y Movimiento will introduce students to the world of music, from playing instruments, singing, reading, writing, and listening, for a fun and creative group session.

Música y Movimiento will run from noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 23 to Dec. 2. The class is offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, and all class materials will be provided.

For questions and to register, email Executive Director Luis Granda at lgranda@berkshiremusicschool.org or call 413-442-1411.

If transportation is a barrier to participation, text 413-345-2354 for more information on free transportation.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

