<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Bike group plans safe cycling standout and ride

The Berkshire Bike Path Council will kick off Bay State Bike Month with a safe cycling standout and ride celebration at 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.

The event will start with a standout at Park Square serving as a visible educational moment to stand up for safe cycling throughout Berkshire County. Participants are encouraged to bring their bicycles and creative signs for the event. Speakers include Berkshire Bike Path Council President Marjorie "Marge" Cohen and Mayor Linda Tyer.

At 5:30 p.m., all participants are encouraged to join a brief group ride around the downtown Pittsfield bike lane loop. The ride will end at Hot Plate Brewing Company, 1 School Place, for a celebratory toast in honor of Bay State Bike Month.

The Berkshire Bike Path Council is coordinating group rides and activities to promote safe cycling including a bike light distribution on May 5, Berkshire Bike Tour and Bike Fun during Third Thursday on May 18, Leave Your Car at Home on May 19, and Bikes Mean Business, a month-long campaign in collaboration with Downtown Pittsfield Inc.

Visit calendar.online/berkshirebikemonth for activities throughout the Berkshires.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all