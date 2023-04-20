Pittsfield: Bike group plans safe cycling standout and ride

The Berkshire Bike Path Council will kick off Bay State Bike Month with a safe cycling standout and ride celebration at 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.
The event will start with a standout at Park Square serving as a visible educational moment to stand up for safe cycling throughout Berkshire County. Participants are encouraged to bring their bicycles and creative signs for the event. Speakers include Berkshire Bike Path Council President Marjorie "Marge" Cohen and Mayor Linda Tyer.
At 5:30 p.m., all participants are encouraged to join a brief group ride around the downtown Pittsfield bike lane loop. The ride will end at Hot Plate Brewing Company, 1 School Place, for a celebratory toast in honor of Bay State Bike Month.
The Berkshire Bike Path Council is coordinating group rides and activities to promote safe cycling including a bike light distribution on May 5, Berkshire Bike Tour and Bike Fun during Third Thursday on May 18, Leave Your Car at Home on May 19, and Bikes Mean Business, a month-long campaign in collaboration with Downtown Pittsfield Inc.
Visit calendar.online/berkshirebikemonth for activities throughout the Berkshires.