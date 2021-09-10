Bennington College is accepting submissions from high school students nationwide for its 2021-2022 Young Writers Awards.
This annual competition, which accepts entries in poetry, fiction and nonfiction, is free to enter and open to all high school students in grades 9 to 12. First, second and third-place winners are selected in each of the categories, with increased cash prizes up to $1,000 awarded.
Young Writers Award finalists and winners are also eligible for undergraduate scholarships at Bennington.
YWA finalists who apply, are admitted, and enroll at Bennington will receive a $10,000 scholarship every year for four years, for a total of $40,000. YWA winners who apply, are admitted, and enroll at Bennington will receive a $15,000 scholarship every year for four years, for a total of $60,000.
Submissions for the 2020-2021 Young Writers Awards will be accepted through Nov. 1 with winners announced in spring 2022.
For more information, visit bennington.edu/events/young-writers-awards.