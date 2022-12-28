Berkshire County: BAA Fellowship Show calls for college artists

College art majors are invited to apply for the 2023 juried Berkshire Art Association College Fellowship Show with $5,000 in fellowship grants awarded to college art majors whose work is selected.
The show is open to Berkshire County residents enrolled at the undergraduate level as art majors at any college in the country, as well as non-residents majoring in art at a Berkshire County college: Berkshire Community College; Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; Williams College; and Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
The exhibit will be on view at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., Pittsfield, during the month of April with an award ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
The call opened Dec. 20 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Participants will be informed of their acceptance in the show by Friday, March 6. For submission information, visit tinyurl.com/zvhe6uhs.
For additional information, email fellowships@berkshireartassociation.org.