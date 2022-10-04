"RE*fresh," the Berkshire Art Association's biennial juried art show, will open from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., during the First Fridays Artswalk. An awards reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
The exhibit, featuring paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, and graphic design by 36 artists, speaks of the challenges, inspirations and new possibilities presented over the past two years.
Artists Kasha Cooper and Julia Eisen-Lester were chosen to receive Juror Awards for their paintings. Guest jurors are Kinney Freylinguysen, artist and director of the Frelinghuysen Morris House & Studio, Lenox, and Genevieve Gaignard, a multi-disciplinary artist based in Los Angeles and Massachusetts,
There will be options to view the show in person or virtually. The show will be on display through Nov. 26. Gallery hours are by appointment at 413-499-9348. Admission is free.
Information: berkshireartassociation.org or follow BAA on Facebook and Instagram.