Stockbridge: Applications open for artist residencies

Berkshire Art Center is accepting applications for its 2023 Berkshire Artist Residency program. Selected Berkshire-based artists will spend three months at either The Red Lion Inn or Chesterwood creating work inspired by the history, landscape, culture, and construction of those institutions.
The summer program begins on Memorial Day, May 29, and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Artists selected receive access to the buildings and grounds of their site and support for the development, creation and exhibition of their work.
Each artist will receive an honorarium, the opportunity to give an artist talk, invitation to teach a course or workshop through Berkshire Art Center, and invitations to special events held at their site. Additional benefits, such as meal stipends and a studio space, are site specific. Each residency closes with a reception and exhibition of the artist’s work.
Applications are due March 21. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/enxc752z.