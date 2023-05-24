<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Author talk with Dr. Andrew Lam

The Berkshire Athenaeum will host a free, in-person author event with Dr. Andrew Lam, who will share the history behind his new book, “The Masters of Medicine,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1. The book chronicles the greatest medical discoveries in modern times.

In his talk, "The Only Winner in War Is Medicine," Lam will discuss how World War II led to medical advances that benefit us all.

Lam is an award-winning author, historian and surgeon whose writing has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times and the Washington Post. He is the author of three prior books, “Saving Sight,” about his career as a retina surgeon, and “Two Sons of China” and “Repentance,” both novels of World War II.

Learn more about Lam at AndrewLamMD.com.

