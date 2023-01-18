Pittsfield: Athenaeum hosting ‘Digital Literacy' classes

The Berkshire Athenaeum will host the “Digital Literacy for All” course series starting Monday, Jan. 23, and continuing through March. All sessions will be held in the Athenaeum Room on the library’s second floor.
The courses are free and registration is not required. Attendees are invited to bring their own laptops, but a computer is not necessary to attend. Two attendees at each session will win a Chromebook, and all attendees will receive tech-related takeaways.
The courses include the following: Intro to email, 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23; Intro to the internet, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10; Intro to cybersecurity, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28; Intro to iPhones and iPads, 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9; and Intro to video chat (Zoom), 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
The courses are funded through a grant from AT&T and the Public Library Association. For more information, call 413-499-9480, email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org, or visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.