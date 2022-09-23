The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, announces it is now a fine-free library. Patrons returning library materials late will not be assessed daily charges.
According to the American Library Association, many libraries find that going fine-free helps erase barriers to library use. Research shows that fines are not effective in ensuring library materials are returned.
CWMARS, the consortium of 157 central and western Massachusetts libraries to which the Berkshire Athenaeum belongs, includes 126 libraries that are now completely fine free.
Circulation Department Supervisor Catherine Congelosi observes that the library’s semi-annual fine amnesty events in April and November proved that library patrons will return overdue library materials if they can do so without penalty.
Athenaeum Library Director Alex Reczkowski further explained that overdue fine removal is retroactive.
“Library staff are aware there are Pittsfielders who have stopped visiting the library out of fear they owe fines or may accrue fines if they return something a day or two late," said Reczkowski. "We want this clean slate to be a new beginning and a gesture of welcome to those who haven’t visited us in some time.”
The library continues to require that those who return damaged items or fail to return items pay the cost of repair or replacement.
For questions about borrowing from the Berkshire Athenaeum, call 413-499-9480 during library hours or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org.
Information: pittsfieldlibrary.org.