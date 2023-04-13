Pittsfield: Athenaeum hosting computer recycling colleciton

In observance of Earth Day on April 22, the Berkshire Athenaeum is collaborating with Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont by hosting a computer recycling collection starting Tuesday, April 18, through Monday, April 24.
Accepted items include monitors, scanners, computer mice, printers, keyboards, laptop batteries, ink and toner cartridges, computers, hard drives, speakers, cords and cables.
No television sets will be accepted.
Recycled items will be accepted during regular library hours in the designated bins. Those bringing in computers and hard drives for recycling are advised to remove all personal data. Neither Dell nor the Berkshire Athenaeum is liable for data removal or protection.
The event is made possible through a partnership with the Dell-Reconnect residential recycling program. Revenue from the program supports Goodwill’s employment placement and job training services.
For more information, call 413-499-9480 or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org