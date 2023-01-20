Pittsfield: Athenaeum hosting health & wellness fair

The Berkshire Athenaeum will host a free community health and wellness fair from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the library’s auditorium, 1 Wendell Ave.
Representatives from Berkshire Harm Reduction, Berkshire Health Systems, Berkshire North WIC, the Brien Center, Community Health Programs, Elder Services of Berkshire County, NAMI Berkshire County, and Volunteers in Medicine will be available for one-on-one conversations to answer questions and provide health and wellness resources.
Blood pressure screenings will also be available.
For more information, email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org, call 413-499-9480, ext. 4, or visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.