Pittsfield: Athenaeum hosting 'Assume Nothing' talk

March is National Reading Month and the Berkshire Athenaeum is participating in the Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force’s "One Book, One Community" county-wide read of "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence."
The memoir was written by Tanya Selvaratnam about her relationship with former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, and how she was able to extricate herself from the relationship and his abuse.
The library has 12 copies of the book and will be hosting a Zoom discussion of it from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. This is one of 20 groups discussing the same book across Berkshire County. Register at tinyurl.com/onebookberk23.
A webinar presentation by the author will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 13. To request that registration link, email susan.birns@mcla.edu.