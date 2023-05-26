Pittsfield: Athenaeum conducting short story contests for youth

The Berkshire Athenaeum and the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum announce the 45th annual Short Story Writing Contest for Children and the 26th annual Short Story Writing Contest for Young Adults. The contests open Thursday, June 1, and close Friday, Aug. 4.
In anticipation of the contest, at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, July 11 and 25, Young Adult author Brittany Czarnecki will be hosting a creative writing workshop for ages 12–18. For younger writers, children’s book author and illustrator, Tricia Tusa will host an interactive and collaborative story-writing program at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Visit the “Calendar of Events” page on pittsfieldlibrary.org later in June for more details on these two programs.
The library accepts submissions in-person, via mail or by email. Children’s entries can be emailed to childrens@pittsfieldlibrary.org and Young Adult entries to youngadult@pittsfieldlibrary.org.
For more information, email childrens@pittsfieldlibrary.org with "Short Story Contest" in the subject line, or call the Children’s Library at 413-499-9480, ext. 5.