Pittsfield: Athenaeum expands Spanish bookshelf

The Berkshire Athenaeum invites members of the city’s Spanish speaking population to browse and borrow from the library’s new Spanish Bookshelf. The library has just added more than 75 Spanish titles for adults, building on a group of over 150 Spanish titles for children.
These new books include something for many reader interests including general fiction, horror, historical fiction, magical realism, mystery, and thriller. Also available are some memoirs, self-help, spirituality, and business titles.
The Athenaeum’s librarians worked with Latinas413, an advocacy organization for Pittsfield area Spanish speakers. The Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority is a partner on this project.
For more information, call 413-499-9480 or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org.