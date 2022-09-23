The Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum are sponsoring a book talk and wellness program at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
Christy Butler will share pictures and anecdotes from his most recent book written with Jan Butler, "Berkshire Destinations," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
The book is an unconventional explorer's hiking guide with 159 chapters guiding readers to known and obscure waterfalls, glacial erratics, vistas, gardens, cultural institutions, and historical landmarks found in the Western Massachusetts foothills.
Visit berkshirephotos.com for a look inside the book.
"Fall into Fall, A Seasonal Practice for Wellbeing" will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Amanda Raymond, licensed mental health counselor, Ayurvedic counselor, and Kripalu yoga instructor, will share lifestyle and diet practices to develop and maintain a healthy fall routine.
Both events are free.