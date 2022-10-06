Local historian John Dickson will present "Preserving the old Berkshire Athenaeum" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium, 1 Wendell Ave.
From 19th century confidence, optimism and prosperity through to 21st century urban renewal, loss of manufacturing and preservation efforts, the old Berkshire Athenaeum, a large Victorian Gothic monument on Park Square, has survived to tell the story of the city and beyond.
Dickson wrote his master's degree history thesis and a documentary film on the preservation of the old Athenaeum building.