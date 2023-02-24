<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Zoom option available for Berkshire Aviation hearing

Those interested in attending the Berkshire Aviation special permit hearing scheduled during the Select Board's regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, are urged to make use of Zoom. The Select Board meeting room at Town Hall has a capacity limit of 84 people.

Berkshire Aviation's special permit request will be explained further at the hearing, which is among other items on the Select Board’s meeting agenda. 

Those attending the meeting in-person and on Zoom will be recognized.

The agenda and Zoom log-in links can be found at tinyurl.com/2p9zjkcx and on the town calendar at townofgb.org.

