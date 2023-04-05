North Adams: Babypalooza offers resources for parents

Berkshire Babypalooza, a free event featuring fun, games and door prizes, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Greylock Works, 508 State Road.
Local agencies and vendors will be on hand to answer questions about pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, baby safety, family planning, and more.
Attendees can win door prizes by visiting information booths and attending educational sessions. The first 250 families will receive a gift bag.
This event is being presented by Berkshire Area Health Education Center’s Tobacco Free Community Partnership Program and Berkshire Babypalooza 2023 Planning Committee members from Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, North Adams Public Schools, Berkshire Bounty, WIC, and Childcare of the Berkshires.